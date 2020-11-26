Numbers in typically youthful employment sectors fall due to COVID

Nicholas Pongratz

In sectors where a much higher proportion of young people traditionally work, such as tourism, hospitality, trade, and construction, youth employment has declined, writes novekedes.hu.

Because of the coronavirus, one in six young people have resigned and 7% lost their jobs.

Unemployment began to rise almost as sharply as in 2009. This is a huge threat, especially for the younger generation, said László Andor, secretary general of the European Foundation for Progressive Studies. He added that mobility was not a solution during the COVID-19 crisis.

The employment rate of those who have completed at most primary school is very low. According to 2018 data, only half of primary school graduates are employed, of which nearly 10% are public workers. Their real employment rate is below 40%.