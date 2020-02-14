Number of yearly marriages above EU average

Bence Gaál

The average number of marriages per 1,000 inhabitants stood at 5.2 in Hungary in 2018, somewhat above the EU average of 4.4, according to a report by statistical agency Eurostat.

Image: Eurostat

The highest number of marriages relative to the population was registered in Cyprus (7.8 marriages per 1 000 inhabitants), followed by Romania (7.4), Lithuania (7.0) and Latvia (6.8). These were followed by Malta (5.8), Slovakia (5.7) and Denmark (5.6).

On the other end of the spectrum, the lowest rates were registered in Luxembourg (3.1), Italy (3.2) and Portugal (3.4), followed by Spain, France (2017 data) and Slovenia (all 3.5).