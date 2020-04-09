Number of unemployed likely to have grown to more than 300,000 in March

Nicholas Pongratz

Unemployment in Hungary may have risen sharply in March due to the coronavirus crisis, and the situation is only getting worse, says portfolio.hu.

That is why it is crucial that the government saves as many jobs as possible as soon as it can.

There are no official statistics yet, but according to government signals, the number of unemployed increased by at least 30,000 in March, leaving the number of unemployed at 300,000 at the end of last month.

The ratio of registered jobseekers to the active population could have risen from 5.7% in February to well above 6% in March, portfolio.hu adds.