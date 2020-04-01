Number of trucks on roads falls mid-March

Nicholas Pongratz

While in Budapest, passengers disappeared from public transport vehicles and car traffic dropped significantly almost from the beginning of the month, the number of trucks on the roads did not decrease until mid-March, according to data from the National Toll Payment Service Company (NSZSZ), writes g7.hu.

No further conclusions can be drawn from this, but the fact is good news in itself, as there were already worrying developments in European road freight transport in the second week of March, which called into question the viability of EU member states’ economies, g7.hu notes.