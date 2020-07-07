Number of tourism nights fell by 93% y.o.y. in May

Bence Gaál

In May 2020, as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, international tourists spent 98% and domestic tourists 86% fewer tourism nights in commercial accommodation establishments compared to the same period of 2019, according to data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

About 88% of all tourism nights were spent by domestic guests. Total gross sales revenues declined by 93% (to HUF 3 billion) at current prices in commercial accommodation establishments.

Some 75,000 domestic guests (87% decrease) spent 167,000 tourism nights (86% decrease), with the latter falling most in community hostels and hotels and least in boarding houses and camping sites.

Compared to May 2019, the number of foreign arrivals and foreign tourism nights fell by 99% and 98% respectively, with 4,000 guests spending 22,000 tourism nights in accommodation establishments. The majority of nights were spent in hotels, with the number of tourism nights not reaching 1% of the May value of the previous year in Budapest and the Balaton region.

In May 2020, some 1,763 commercial accommodation establishments were open for part or all of the month; one-fifth of them had no guest traffic.

In the first five months of 2020, some 56% fewer, a total of 4.4 million tourism nights were registered at commercial accommodation establishments. International guests spent 59% and domestic guests 53% fewer tourism nights (2.2 million both) in commercial accommodation establishments.

Total gross sales revenues decreased by 53% at current prices and amounted to HUF 87 bln.