Number of tourism nights down 75% y.o.y. in June

BBJ

In June 2020, guests spent 75% fewer tourism nights at commercial accommodation establishments in Hungary than in the same month of 2019, with domestic tourists accounting for the vast majority of nights, according to data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

However, due to the lifting of epidemiological restrictions at the end of May, the number of domestic tourism nights increased dynamically in June to more than fourfold compared to the previous month, KSH notes.

Compared to June 2019, the number of foreign arrivals and tourism nights both fell by 93%, with 41,000 guests spending 101,000 tourism nights in Hungary. The number of nights in boarding houses reached one-fifth of the value measured in the same month of the previous year, while in other accommodation types it was between 3% and 14%. The largest decrease (98%) took place in Budapest. At Lake Balaton, less than a 10th of the previous yearʼs turnover was realized.

Some 285,000 domestic guests (60% decrease) spent 672,000 tourism nights (down 59%), with the latter falling most in community hostels and least in boarding houses. Domestic guests spent most (every third) night at Lake Balaton, where the number of nights recorded in June was almost about half of the previous yearʼs value.

Total gross sales revenues were down by 77% (to HUF 12 bln) at current prices.

In June 2020, some 2,275 commercial accommodation establishments were open for part or all of the month; one 10th of them had no guest traffic.

In the first half of 2020, a total of 5.2 million tourism nights were registered, 61% fewer than in the first half of 2019. International guests spent 66% and domestic guests 54% fewer tourism nights (2.3 and 2.9 million respectively) in commercial accommodation establishments. Total gross sales revenues of commercial accommodation establishments decreased by 59% at current prices and came to HUF 99 bln.