Number of tourism nights down 64% y.o.y. in October

BBJ

The number of tourism nights spent in Hungary fell 64% year-on-year in October 2020, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image by Pixabay

Partly as a result of coronavirus-related restrictions that made border crossings more difficult, the number of foreign arrivals and tourism nights fell by 94% and 93% respectively compared to October 2019, with 30,000 guests spending 100,000 tourism nights in accommodation establishments.

Most foreign guests stayed in hotels, the number of nights spent there decreased to less than a tenth. The decline was more than 80% in bungalow complexes, camping sites, boarding houses, and community hostels. Budapest and the Balaton tourist region recorded the largest declines (98% and 95%, respectively).

Some 359,000 domestic guests (down 35%) spent 810,000 tourism nights (30% decrease). Of the five types of commercial accommodations, 26% fewer nights were registered in boarding houses and 22% fewer in bungalow complexes. Three-quarters of nights were spent in hotels, a 31% decline.

The turnover in community hostels was slightly more than half of the turnover in October of the previous year. Northern Hungary and Lake Balaton were the most popular tourist regions, KSH notes.

Total gross sales revenues were down by 67% y.o.y. (to HUF 17 billion) at current prices.

With Széchenyi Recreation Card, cardholders paid 4% less than a year ago, totaling HUF 2.4 bln.

In October 2020, some 2,080 commercial accommodation establishments, including 744 hotels and 826 boarding houses were open for part or all of the month.

In the first 10 months of 2020, 53% fewer, a total of 13 million tourism nights were registered at commercial accommodation establishments. International guests spent 74% and domestic guests 33% fewer tourism nights (3.6 million and 9.3 million respectively) in commercial accommodation establishments.

Total gross sales revenues of commercial accommodation establishments decreased by 54% at current prices and amounted to HUF 219 bln in January-October.