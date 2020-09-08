Number of telecommuters down since lockdown, but up in a year

MTI – Econews

The rate of employed Hungarians who telecommute stood at 7.5% in July, down from around 17% in the spring, when the country was in pandemic lockdown, but nearly four times the rate in the same month a year earlier, state news wire MTI reports, citing data compiled by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Photo by Jacob Lund / Shutterstock.com

The rate of telecommuters was down from 16.7% in April and 17.2% in May. In July 2019, just 2% of employed Hungarians telecommuted.

The data for July 2020 show 1.9% of employed Hungarians telecommuted all of the time, while 5.6% worked from home occasionally.

The data also reveal big geographical differences in the rate of telecommuters: in Budapest, 21.2% of the employed worked from home in July, while the rate was in the single digits for the rest of the country.