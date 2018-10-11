Number of retail shops falls 3% in 2017

BBJ

The number of retail shops in Hungary fell 2.9% to 124,909 last year, a summary of data reported by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows.

The number of retail shops has fallen continuously since 2013, while their average size has increased, and turnover has risen, KSH notes.

The number of shops that sell food fell 2.5% to 39,960 last year, while the number of non-food shops dropped 3.1% to 82,872. The number of petrol stations, which are counted separately, declined 2.3% to 2,077.