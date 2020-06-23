Number of registered jobseekers falls for 1st time since lockdown

MTI – Econews

The number of registered jobseekers in Hungary has dropped for the first time since the government declared a state of emergency to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in March, Innovation and Technology Ministry state secretary László György said on Tuesday, state news wire MTI reports.

Photo by Fizkes / Shutterstock.com

The number fell by 255 to 376,195 during the week started June 15, György said. He added that most new jobs have been created in the tourism, catering, retail and manufacturing sectors, supported as well as by state wage support.

The number of registered jobseekers stood at 281,000 during the week started March 16.

Hungaryʼs government declared the state of emergency on March 11.