Number of jobseekers without benefits increases

Nicholas Pongratz

Today, every second registered jobseeker lives without financial support, writes mfor.hu, based on the data of the National Employment Service (NES) for the month of July.

Photo by Victoria Labadie / Shutterstock.com

According to statistics, the number of registered jobseekers fell for the first time in six months in July.

Some 10,500 jobseekers were able to find a job, bringing the number registered to 365,755, down from 376,290 in the previous month.

However, the number of people without benefits increased by 15,000 to 190,982 compared to the previous month, and exceeds the number of people in July last year by almost 80,000.

Their share among registered jobseekers was 52.2% after 46.7% a month earlier.