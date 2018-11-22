Number of job seekers falls further in October

remember me
There were 244,200 registered job seekers in Hungary at the end of October, down 6.1% from a year earlier, the National Employment Office (NFSZ) said Thursday, according to state news agency MTI.
The NFSZ said 26.9% of the total, or around 65,800 people, had been seeking work for more than one year. The ratio was down 10.4 percentage points from a year earlier.
About 10% of registered job seekers, or 24,500 people, were unemployed school-leavers.
Around 134,500 jobseekers, or 55.1% of the total, were eligible for some kind of unemployment or social support during the month, the NFSZ said.
