Number of job seekers down in September

MTI – Econews

There were 251,000 registered job seekers in Hungary at the end of September, down 6.5% from a year earlier, according to figures from the National Employment Service (NFSZ) cited by Hungarian news agency MTI on Thursday.

The NFSZ said 26.4% of the total, or around 66,200 people, had been seeking work for more than one year. The ratio was down 11.4 percentage points from a year earlier.

About 10.5% of registered job seekers, or 26,300 people, were unemployed school leavers.

Around 136,500 jobseekers, or 54.4% of the total, were eligible for some kind of unemployment or social support during the month.