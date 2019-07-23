Number of firms operating in Hungary down 8,000 in a year

BBJ

Company information provider Bisnode Kft. says that the number of businesses operating in Hungary was down by 8,000 in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, business news site mfor.hu reported.

The number of active businesses edged down from 499,804 in 2018 to 491,687 in 2019.

The willingness to launch a new business increased by 8%, lifting the number of newly formed companies to 14,935, some 1,129 more than in 2018. However, Bisnode registered 14 bankruptcies, and 19,534 terminations, some 4% more compared to the previous year.

In terms of industry share, the greatest number of newly formed companies was registered in the construction business, while non-metallic mineral production is also popular, mfor.hu noted.