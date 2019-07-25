Number of beekeepers down

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Over the past two years the number of Hungarian beekeepers has begun to fall as beekeeping becomes increasingly difficult, agroforum.hu reported.
Citing Péter Bross, the president of the national beekeeping association, the portal said that one of the reasons for the decline is that keeping bees requires high level skills, and that the honey season has narrowed down to two months.
Only these two months generate cash for the businesses. There are about 20,000 beekeepers in Hungary right now, Bross added.
scroll for moreall times CET
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Wolf Theiss Budapest
Hegymegi-Barakonyi and Partner Baker McKenzie Attorneys-at-Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben