Number of beekeepers down

BBJ

Over the past two years the number of Hungarian beekeepers has begun to fall as beekeeping becomes increasingly difficult, agroforum.hu reported.

Image: Pexels

Citing Péter Bross, the president of the national beekeeping association, the portal said that one of the reasons for the decline is that keeping bees requires high level skills, and that the honey season has narrowed down to two months.

Only these two months generate cash for the businesses. There are about 20,000 beekeepers in Hungary right now, Bross added.