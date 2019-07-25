Number of beekeepers down in Hungary

BBJ

Over the past two years the number of Hungarian beekeepers has begun to fall as beekeeping becomes increasingly difficult, agricultural news site agroforum.hu reported.

Image: Pexels

Citing Péter Bross, the president of the Hungarian Beekeepersʼ Association (OMME), the portal said that one of the reasons for the decline is that keeping bees requires high-level skills.

In addition, the honey season has narrowed down to two months, and only these two months generate cash for businesses.

There are currently around 20,000 beekeepers in Hungary, Bross added.