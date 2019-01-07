November retail sales up 5.3% year-on-year

BBJ

The volume of retail sales grew by 5.3% in November 2018 according to raw data, and by 5.2% when adjusted for calendar effects, compared to November 2017, according to a flash estimate of monthly data published today by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Unadjusted sales growth decelerated from 6.4% in October.

The volume of retail sales grew a calendar-adjusted 1.7% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 9.1% in non-food retail, and by 5.6% in automotive fuel retail.

In the period January-November 2018, the calendar-adjusted volume of sales was 6.3% higher than in the corresponding period of 2017. Retail sales grew by 3.8% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 9.4% in non-food retail, and by 6.5% in automotive fuel retail in the first eleven months of the year.

A second, more detailed estimate of retail trade figures for November 2018 will be published on January 24.