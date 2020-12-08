NMHH: Mobile internet user percentage up to 67%

Nicholas Pongratz

The percentage of Hungarians with mobile internet has risen from 63% to 67% during the pandemic, according to a survey announced by the National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH) on its website.

Image by Pixabay

Almost 60% of Hungarians have both mobile internet and a fixed-line internet connection at home, according to a representative survey of more than 3,000 households.

About 9% can only access the internet on their mobile, while close to one-fifth can surf the net using just their fixed-line connection.