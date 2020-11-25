NMHH: Calls, internet traffic up in epidemic, SMS use falls

Nicholas Pongratz

Call traffic increased by about a sixth and Internet traffic by a third in the first half of 2020 due to the coronavirus epidemic, while the number of SMS messages fell by a quarter compared to the end of 2019, according to the latest mobile market report of the National Mobile and Communications Authority (NMHH), writes origo.hu.

Image by Pixabay

The biggest change in the first half of 2020 is that the coronavirus epidemic and control of its spread have also determined communications consumption patterns, the report highlighted.

The completion of Vodafoneʼs acquisition of UPC, a former virtual service provider without its own mobile network, was another significant market development.