New passenger car registrations down 14% in March

MTI – Econews

New passenger car registrations in Hungary reached 11,478 in March, down 14% from the same month a year earlier, the Hungarian Association of Vehicle Importers (MGE) told state news wire MTI, citing figures compiled by DataHouse.

The number of light commercial vehicles registered in March came to 2,083, down 7% year-on-year.

For the period January-March, new passenger car registrations fell 5% to 32,670, while LCV sales dropped 10% to 4,690.

MGE said new vehicle registrations could fall 50% in April and May because of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, but added that the trend could reverse in the second half of the year.