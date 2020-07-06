Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

New investment support scheme with grants over EUR 800,000 threshold

 MTI – Econews
 Monday, July 6, 2020, 09:45

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó on Saturday announced the launch of an investment support program in which businesses may apply for grants over the EUR 800,000 limit stipulated in temporary European Union rules on state aid during the coronavirus crisis, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by parlanteste/Shutterstock.com

Under the scheme, companies may apply for grant money covering up to half of costs for investments over HUF 560 million (EUR 1.6 mln), Szijjártó said.

He noted that the government had reached an agreement with the European Commission on lifting the cap on state aid for investments that preserve jobs.

Applications for the grants will be accepted from the coming week, he added.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Garmin MARQ® Collection

    With three decades of experience, Garmin is a trusted and stable player in the land, air, and boat navigation devices, as well as GPS-based sports watches. In the last 10 years, the watch category has become an increasingly important segment of the wide product range, with a wide range of sports watches of all skill levels, but Garmin has not stopped developing the service side of the devices with the market needs in mind.

     

Related articles