New Danube bridge planned

Nicholas Pongratz

Following the construction of the bridge in Komárom (85 km northwest of Budapest), another bridge will be built on the Danube, this time to the south between Kalocsa (120 km south) and Paks (115 km south), according to the EU public procurement notice, writes Világgazdaság.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The contractor Duna Aszfalt Kft. will undertake the construction of the bridge and the associated road network for HUF 92 billion in two sub-projects.

The HUF 77 bln cost of the construction in phase one includes, in addition to the 946-meter-long bridge, a section of the road 512 between Kalocsa and the M6 motorway.

Phase two will cover of the construction of a section of the national road No. 5124 in Tolna County between Gerjen (125 km south of Budapest) and Paks, and includes the building of a total of 11.2 km of new roads, and 1.5 km of resurfacing of existing road sections and two junctions.