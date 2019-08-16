New cargo train route between China and Hungary

BBJ

A new China-Europe freight train service has been launched between Jinan, capital of Shandong province in eastern China, and Budapest, according to a report by Chinese news portal china.org.cn.

Illustration: Pixabay

The report says that this is the fifth cargo train service Jinan has opened to Europe and Central Asia, according to the cityʼs port and logistics office, adding that goods can now reach 12 countries in Europe and Central Asia via available train routes.

In the first half of 2019, freight trains completed 81 journeys from Jinan to Europe and Central Asia, representing a nearly sixfold increase year-on-year. Together they have carried a total of 65,000 tonnes of goods worth some USD 155 million.

Jinan said it will increase the frequency of cross-border trains and plans to open more routes to Poland and Germany in the near future.

The China-Europe freight train service, a significant part of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, was launched eight years ago, growing rapidly ever since.