New car registrations up 29% in May, says MGE

MTI – Econews

New car registrations in Hungary rose 28.6% from a year earlier to 10,952 in May, the Hungarian Association of Vehicle Importers (MGE) said yesterday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Sales of light commercial vehicles fell 6.3% to 1,611 in May. MGE attributed the decline to last yearʼs high base and the phasing out of the National Bank of Hungaryʼs Funding for Growth Scheme, a source of cheap credit for businesses.

Sales of heavy commercial vehicles rose 48.7% to 644. Bus registrations amounted to 34, up 54.5%. Sales of motorcycles were up 30.2% at 336. Sales of heavy trailers rose 25.9% to 423. MGE said it expects new car registrations to exceed 100,000 this year.