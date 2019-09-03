New car registrations up 21% in August

BBJ

The Hungarian Association of Vehicle Importers (MGE) has said that new car registrations in Hungary this August increased 21% from a year earlier to 15,618, autopro.hu says.

In January-August new car registrations were up 10% at 105,451. Light commercial vehicles transactions were up 51% to 2,653 in August, with sales in the first eight months climbing 25% at 17,837. Sales of heavy commercial vehicles were down 46% at 261; in January-August sales fell 10% to 3,943.

Bus registrations amounted to 14 for the month, down 44%, with 362 buses registered this year, 14% less than in the base period. Motorcycle registrations climbed 23% to 370 in August and increased by 37% to 3,273 from January to August, autopro.hu adds.