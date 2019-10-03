New auto registrations up 8.6% in Sept.

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
In September Hungarian new auto registrations grew 8.6% from a year earlier, carinfo.hu reports.
In the period of January-September, new car registrations were up 10% at 115,106. Sales of light commercial vehicles fell 29% to 1,268 in September but rose 19% to 19,106 in the first nine months.
Heavy commercial vehicles were down 47% in terms of sales, at 313. In January-September, the rate fell 11% to 4,289. Bus registrations amounted to 16 for the month, down 41%, with 378 buses registered this year to date, 15% less than in the base period.
Motorcycle registrations climbed 25% to 299 in September and increased by 36% to 3,572 from January to September, carinfo.hu reports.
scroll for moreall times CET
NEO Property Services
Telenor Hungary
Márk Kovács, Associate
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben