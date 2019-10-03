New auto registrations up 8.6% in Sept.

BBJ

In September Hungarian new auto registrations grew 8.6% from a year earlier, carinfo.hu reports.

In the period of January-September, new car registrations were up 10% at 115,106. Sales of light commercial vehicles fell 29% to 1,268 in September but rose 19% to 19,106 in the first nine months.

Heavy commercial vehicles were down 47% in terms of sales, at 313. In January-September, the rate fell 11% to 4,289. Bus registrations amounted to 16 for the month, down 41%, with 378 buses registered this year to date, 15% less than in the base period.

Motorcycle registrations climbed 25% to 299 in September and increased by 36% to 3,572 from January to September, carinfo.hu reports.