Net sales of retail govʼt securities top HUF 200 bln in January

MTI – Econews

Net sales of forint-denominated government securities targeted at retail investors came to HUF 204.8 billion in January, bringing the total stock to some HUF 7.007 trillion at the end of the month, the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) said on Wednesday.

The stock of Premium Hungarian Government Securities (PMÁPs) rose by a net HUF 164.6 bln to nearly HUF 2.141 tln.

Net sales of Bonus Hungarian Government Securities (BMÁPs) amounted to HUF 20.5 bln, raising the stock to HUF 501.6 bln.

Two-Year Hungarian Government Securities (2MÁPs) saw net sales of HUF 34.7 bln, raising the stock to HUF 411.5 bln.

Net redemptions of One-Year Hungarian Government Securities (1MÁPs) reached HUF 31.2 bln, lowering the stock to HUF 3.078 tln.

Six-Month Government Securities (FMÁPs) recorded net sales of HUF 12.9 bln, so the stock increased to HUF 364.7 bln by the end of the month.

Net sales of Treasury Savings Bills (KTJs) reached HUF 2.2 bln, raising the stock to HUF 470.9 bln.

Net sales of Baby Bonds came to HUF 1.3 bln, raising the stock to HUF 39.6 bln.

The stock of Premium Euro Hungarian Government Securities (PEMÁPs) stood at EUR 0.4 bln at the end of January.