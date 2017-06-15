Net sales of retail gov’t securities reach HUF 56 bln in May

MTI – Econews

Net sales of forint government securities targeted at retail investors came to just under HUF 56 billion in May, the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) said in a monthly press release yesterday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Net sales were well under the monthly average of around HUF 212 bln in January-May.

Sales of the recently introduced two-year retail security dominated during the month, reaching almost net HUF 57 bln. The security pays a rate of 2.5% at present.

Total stock of retail government securities reached HUF 6.126 trillion at the end of May, up more than HUF 1.058 tln since the end of last year.

Including stock of euro-denominated retail government securities, overall stock came to HUF 6.247 tln.