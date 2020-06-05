Net asset value of investment funds edges up in April

MTI – Econews

The net asset value of investment funds in Hungary rose to HUF 7.211 trillion at the end of April, up by 0.3% from a month earlier, state news wire MTI reports, citing data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB).

Image by Shutterstock.com

The combined value of the funds grew by a net HUF 21 billion in April as a result of HUF 78 bln of gains on the exchange rate of forint asset and a HUF 17.8 bln loss on the exchange rate of FX assets and withdrawals reaching HUF 38.7 bln.

The net assets of property funds were at HUF 2.211 tln at the end of April. Mixed fund assets stood at HUF 1.485 tln, bond fund assets at HUF 1.340 tln, assets in share funds were at HUF 992 bln, derivative funds stood at HUF 760 bln, guaranteed fundsʼ assets were at HUF 98bn and money market funds were at HUF 63 bln. The asset value of other funds was at HUF 262 bln at the end of the month.

Share fundsʼ assets rose by HUF 38 bln in April, making them the biggest gainer while money market funds had the biggest loss with HUF 27 bln of decline of their stock value.

Financial companies held 36% of all net assets, households and non-profits serving households held 50%, non-financial companies 12% and the general government 1%.