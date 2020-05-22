Nemak to lay off 180 workers at Győr base

remember me
Nemak Győr Aluminiumöntöde, the Hungarian unit of Mexican automotive industry supplier Nemak, will lay off 180 workers by the end of July, financial director Gábor Mersich told Hungarian news agency MTI.
Mersich blamed a 30-40% decline in orders for the downsizing.
Nemak employs around 1,000 people in Győr (approximately 108 km west of Budapest) to make cylinder heads for carmakers such as Opel, Renault, Audi, and BMW.
