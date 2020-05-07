NÉBIH inspects bird flocks in Békés county

Nicholas Pongratz

After Bács-Kiskun and Csongrád counties, the National Food Chain Safety Office (NÉBIH) has also ordered the screening of poultry flocks for avian influenza in areas of Békés County, reports agroforum.hu.

The primary objective of the inspection is to prevent the spread of the disease.

From now on, shipments from these areas to any part of the country, whether for immediate slaughter or rearing, must be preceded by a swab.

However, it is not necessary to wait for the laboratory result to start the shipment if the pre-shipment clinical examination has been completed with a favorable result, agroforum.hu notes.