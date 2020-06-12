Nearly 70 open-air spas to be refurbished along Lake Balaton

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
This year 67 open-air spas will be refurbished along the shores of Lake Balaton for a combined cost of HUF 2.7 billion, Hungarian Tourism Agency vice-CEO László Könnyid said on Friday at an inauguration event in Zánka, state news wire MTI reports.
Including open-air spas around Lake Tisza and Lake Velence, 90 spas will be renovated this year for HUF 3 bln, he added.
Last year 43 open-air spas were refurbished around Lake Balaton for HUF 4.4 bln and additional ones around Lake Tisza and the Danube Bend area.
In 2018, 55 open-air spas located in 30 towns around Lake Balaton were renovated for more than HUF 2 bln, Könnyid said.
scroll for moreall times CET
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Magyar Suzuki Corporation
ManpowerGroup Hungary
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben