Nearly 70 open-air spas to be refurbished along Lake Balaton

MTI – Econews

This year 67 open-air spas will be refurbished along the shores of Lake Balaton for a combined cost of HUF 2.7 billion, Hungarian Tourism Agency vice-CEO László Könnyid said on Friday at an inauguration event in Zánka, state news wire MTI reports.

Including open-air spas around Lake Tisza and Lake Velence, 90 spas will be renovated this year for HUF 3 bln, he added.

Last year 43 open-air spas were refurbished around Lake Balaton for HUF 4.4 bln and additional ones around Lake Tisza and the Danube Bend area.

In 2018, 55 open-air spas located in 30 towns around Lake Balaton were renovated for more than HUF 2 bln, Könnyid said.