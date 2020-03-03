NAV to prioritize construction sites

Nicholas Pongratz

The National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) has said it will focus on checking construction sites this year. In Pest County last year, the regular employment of 267 employees at 95 companies was checked by NAV staff at various construction sites, writes novekedes.hu.

Not all employers had announced their employees, whether they were salaried staff, employed through an agency or through simplified employment.

In 2019, in more than 40% of cases, employers did not properly report employees. These omissions resulted in fines of nearly HUF 10 million.

In one example, the construction of a kindergarten was inspected by the NAV staff, but the workers ran away twice when they saw the inspectors.

During the third attempt, everyone was checked with the help of financial officers, and four undocumented employees were found by the NAV inspectors. Repeated omissions, as in the above case, risk a fine of up to HUF 1 million per employee.

Regular employment is important for all workers, as they will not lose access to healthcare and pension benefits, novekedes.hu notes.