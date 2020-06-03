NAV seizes more than 30,000 boxes of untaxed cigarettes

Nicholas Pongratz

NAV employees seized more than 30,000 boxes of untaxed cigarettes from a group of Vietnamese nationals with a criminal record, according to uzletem.hu.

NAV’s deployment unit inspected a group of three Vietnamese men at a site in Budapest, where a consignment had just been unloaded from their car.

A total of 459 cartons of various brands of unsealed cigarettes were recovered from the boxes. The financial inspectors also found two other Vietnamese citizens at the scene, who tried to hide from the inspectors in the restroom of the warehouse.

Keys found at the scene opened another large warehouse building where inspectors found another 2,616 cartons of smuggled cigarettes.

A total of 30,750 boxes of cigarettes found during the search, along with the vehicle used to transport it, were seized by NAV investigators.

The suspects are currently under arrest and could face up to five years in prison. NAV estimates the damage caused to the budget to be around HUF 46 million.