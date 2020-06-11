Natural decrease slows slightly in April

Bence Gaál

In the first four months of the year, the number of births was 5.5% more and that of deaths 6.4% less than in the corresponding period of 2019 according to preliminary data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image by Pexels

As a result, the natural decrease declined by 23% or 4,577 compared to the first four months of 2019.

In April 2020, the number of live births grew by 2.2% and that of deaths by 1.3% compared to the same month of the previous year.

A total of 7,047 children were born, while 10,411 people lost their lives in April. The natural decrease of 3,364 in April was 0.4% lower than a year before.

The rises in the numbers of deaths and births were nearly identical, as a result of which the natural decrease over the month was 3,364 as opposed to 3,378 in April 2019, which was a decrease of merely 0.4%.

KSH notes that the number of marriages went up; 3,920 couples got married, 8.8% more than in April 2019.