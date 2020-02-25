Natural decline slows in December

BBJ

In December 2019, live births increased by 8.2%, while deaths were down 8.1% compared to the same month of the previous year, meaning that the natural decrease was about 32% lower than in December 2018, according to recently published data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image: Pixabay

Last December, 7,781 children were born, 589 more than in December 2018. Some 11,170 people lost their lives, which was 978 fewer less than a year earlier. The natural decrease over the month was 3,389 people as opposed to 4,956 in December 2018. KSH says that the number of marriages went up substantially; 3,235 couples got married, which was 54% or 1,133 couples more than in December 2018.

Over the entirety of 2019, 89,200 children were born, 607 children fewer or 0.7% lower than in 2018. The number of newborns was lower in January-March, June, and October, higher in April-May, July, September, and November-December and was the same in August, compared to the corresponding period a year earlier. The most significant increase of 8.2% was registered in December and the largest decrease of 5.8% in June.

The estimated total fertility rate stood at 1.49 per woman, the same calculated for 2018. KSH argues that the intention of childbearing has not changed; the number of live births has declined due to the fall in the number of women in childbearing age.

There were 129,600 deaths, 1.1% lower or 1,445 deceased fewer than in 2018. The number of deaths increased in January, February, and June, while in all other months fewer people died than in the same months of 2018.

The largest increase of 20% was registered in the first month of the year, which may have been due to a flu epidemic that peaked earlier compared to 2018, the office explains. The most significant decline of 14% was recorded in March.

Owing to a lesser decline in the number of live births than deaths, the natural decrease was 40,400 people as opposed to 41,238 people in 2018, which meant a moderation of 2%.

Some 65,300 couples got married, which was significant, 28% higher or 14,472 couples more compared to a year earlier. January was the only month of the year when fewer matrimonies were registered than in the previous year. Following this, the number of marriages increased by 0.6% in February-March, by 8.5% in April-May and by 16% in June, compared to a year earlier. This upward trend continued: in July-September there was a 33% increase on average, in October 65% and in November 116% more couples got married.

In December the tempo of the growth moderated, but still 54% more people entered into matrimony than a year earlier. In total, the number of marriages in 2019 has been the highest value since 1990.

There were 9.1 live births and 13.3 deaths per thousand population, both were 0.1 per mille point lower compared to 2018. As a result, the 4.1 per mille rate of natural decrease declined by 0.1 per mille. The number of infant deaths was 3.8 per 1,000 live births in 2019, 0.4 per mille point higher compared to a year earlier. The marriage rate of 6.7 per mille was 1.5 per mille points more compared to the base period.

The estimated total population of Hungary stood at 9.769 million at the end of 2019, taking into account the effects of migration.