National Cyber Defense Institute warns of COVID-19 phishing

Nicholas Pongratz

The National Security Service’s National Cyber Defense Institute, in collaboration with international partners, is constantly monitoring online attacks and threat trends related to the coronavirus in global cyberspace, according to origo.hu.

Photo by posteriori/Shutterstock.com

Since February, there has been a continued presence of phishing campaigns spreading fake news and malware. In many cases, these are letters written on behalf of international organizations that distribute malicious programs designed to obtain sensitive personal information.

International and domestic public health, epidemiological institutions and government agencies do not send such information via email, nor do they request sensitive data, nor do they ask for confirmation or change of login IDs, origo.hu notes.