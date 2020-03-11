National Bank repays VirPay clients

remember me
The Supervisory Commissioner appointed by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) paid out approximately 75% of the receivables to the clients of VirPay Money Transaction Services Ltd., writes azenpenzem.hu.
The MNB announced in December last year that it would revoke the license of VirPay Money Transaction Services Kft., upon the justified closure of settlement with customers, by no later than February 28, 2020.
The measure was justified by the fact that the company did not settle its capital position, which could put customer funds at risk, azenpenzem.hu notes.
