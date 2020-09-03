MTÜ launching fall tourism campaign

Nicholas Pongratz

The Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ) will launch a nationwide campaign from September 9, which will send the message that domestic experiences do not end with the summer, and that there are many tourism opportunities even after the end of the high season, according to uzletem.hu.

MTÜ expects the active participation of accommodation establishments, wineries, spas and other tourism service providers and attractions during the campaign, and is waiting for applications from those who would like to cooperate in stimulating tourist traffic in the off-season.

As part of the campaign, service providers will make special offers available between September 9 and October 15, which will be listed at the (Hungaian-language only) website csodasmagyarorszag.hu.