Motorway vignette prices to rise from 2021

MTI – Econews

The price of motorway vignettes in Hungary will be raised next year, in line with a new system that pegs the prices to inflation, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The price of an annual motorway vignette for D1-category passenger cars will rise to HUF 44,660 next year from HUF 42,980, motorway website autopalya.hu said.

The price of an annual county motorway vignette will increase to HUF 5,200 from HUF 5,000.

A ten-day D1 pass will cost HUF 3,640, up from HUF 3,500, and the price of a one-month pass will rise to HUF 4,970 from HUF 4,780.

The prices of vignettes for D2- and B2-category vehicles will also increase.

Motorway vignette prices in Hungary have not been raised for years.

A decree recently issued by the Innovation and Technology Ministry pegs the prices to the annualized rate of inflation in August of the previous year.

August CPI was 3.9%.