Motorists buys 4.6 mln vignettes in summer

MTI – Econews

Motorists using Hungaryʼs motorways purchased 4.6 million vignettes during the three summer months this year, with more units sold of almost every type of vignette than in the corresponding period of last year, national toll system operator NÚSZ told state news wire MTI on Monday.

Sales of motorcyclistsʼ monthly vignettes grew the most, by more than 30% in unit terms and almost 24% in revenue terms.

Motorists increasingly tend to opt for monthly nationwide or yearly county vignettes rather than ten-day vignettes, NÚSZ said in the statement. Sales of weekly vignettes were down 5% from last summer, while sales of monthly nationwide vignettes rose 16% and sales of county vignettes increased 13%.