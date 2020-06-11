Most expect and prefer to remain in home office

Nicholas Pongratz

Economics website Penzcentrum.hu has conducted a survey into what the hardest thing was for employees in recent weeks and what they expect from employers in the future.

A majority of respondents, 56.48%, thinks we will never return to where we left off in mid-March, and that we will spend much more time in our home office from now on.

According to the survey, 52.68% of respondents said they would be willing to relinquish certain of their employment rights related to a fixed job if they could only work from telecommuting in the future.

Some 37.07% of respondents said that a team builder would be needed every month if the home office remained permanent, but 15% said it would not be needed at all.

The questionnaire was completed by 3,630 people over 24 days, with roughly the same proportion of men and women.