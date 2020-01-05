More than 40% of disabled Hungarians employed

MTI – Econews

About 42% of disabled people in Hungary are employed, up from 18% in 2010, the Human Resources Ministry said in a statement, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Image: Shutterstock.com

In absolute terms, the number of disabled Hungarians holding jobs has risen to 150,000 from 60,000, the ministry said.

This year, some HUF 43.5 billion in subsidies are available to companies that employ large numbers of people living with disabilities.

Exemptions on the payroll tax on remuneration for such staff are available up to double the minimum wage.