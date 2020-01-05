More than 40% of disabled Hungarians employed

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
About 42% of disabled people in Hungary are employed, up from 18% in 2010, the Human Resources Ministry said in a statement, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.
In absolute terms, the number of disabled Hungarians holding jobs has risen to 150,000 from 60,000, the ministry said.
This year, some HUF 43.5 billion in subsidies are available to companies that employ large numbers of people living with disabilities.
Exemptions on the payroll tax on remuneration for such staff are available up to double the minimum wage.
scroll for moreall times CET
Hays Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben