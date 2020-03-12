Your cart

More than 33,000 foreign students in Hungary

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Thursday, March 12, 2020, 09:45

According to last year’s data from the education ministry, there are currently more than 33,000 foreign students studying at Hungarian higher education institutions, accounting for 16.5% of all full-time students, writes mfor.hu. 

Image: Shutterstock.com.

In 2015, the figure was only 23,000.

About one-third of the foreign students studying here go to one of the four Hungarian medical universities.

Most students come from Germany, but 2,067 Chinese students have opted for a Hungarian higher education institution, while 1,871 Iranians did so as well, mfor.hu notes.

 

 

