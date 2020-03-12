More than 33,000 foreign students in Hungary

remember me
According to last year’s data from the education ministry, there are currently more than 33,000 foreign students studying at Hungarian higher education institutions, accounting for 16.5% of all full-time students, writes mfor.hu.
In 2015, the figure was only 23,000.
About one-third of the foreign students studying here go to one of the four Hungarian medical universities.
Most students come from Germany, but 2,067 Chinese students have opted for a Hungarian higher education institution, while 1,871 Iranians did so as well, mfor.hu notes.
