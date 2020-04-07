More people looking to save

Nicholas Pongratz

According to the experience of recent weeks, more and more people are looking for long-term solutions that can protect themselves and their loved ones from adverse economic and financial effects in a predictable way, says azenpenzem.hu.

Even before the coronavirus epidemic, it was clear from the data of the research what fears and concerns encourage the Hungarian population to save.

Self-care Index research commissioned by OTP Bank in 2019 shows that more than half of those surveyed feared that they would have unexpected expenses due to illness or accident.

One in six respondents was concerned about deaths and nine out of 100 were worried about losing their jobs.

The survey also found that just over a third, 37%, of respondents are saving to prepare for unexpected life situations, azenpenzem.hu adds.