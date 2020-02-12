More partners join HEPA, Enterprise Hungary initiative

MTI – Econews

More partners have joined the Startup Campus (SC) Hungary Powered by HEPA Program, a scheme launched by the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA) and Enterprise Hungary last September to help local startups get a foothold on foreign markets, state news wire MTI reports.

Last December, five partners joined the initiative: Hello Tomorrow, a global non-profit that brings breakthrough technology to market; Hiventures, the venture capital fund manager of the Hungarian Development Bank (MFB); MVM-Smart Future Lab, an incubator program of the state-owned Hungarian Electricity Works (MVM); Tungsram, a multinational lighting company based in Hungary; and Valor Hungariae, a state-owned company that aims to keep innovative Hungarian ideas in the country and foster them.

On Wednesday, they were joined by export-import lender Magyar Eximbank; Kézmű Közhasznú Nonprofit, which places people with disabilities in workplaces; the National Research, Development and Innovation Office; the Hungarian Intellectual Property Office, and Millenaris Tudomanyos Kulturalis Nonprofit, which operates a cultural and educational center in Budapest.

Startup Campus (SC) Hungary Powered by Hepa Program offers startups support with local seminars and complex services abroad through Startup Campus offices in Berlin and London.