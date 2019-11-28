More marriages, moderate natural decrease in September

BBJ

In the first three quarters of 2019 the number of births was 1.6% fewer while the number of deaths was almost the same compared to the corresponding period of 2018, according to preliminary data of the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

As a result, the natural decrease grew by 3.5% or 1,052 people compared to January–September 2018.

In September 2019, the number of live births was practically unchanged, while deaths declined by 4.2% compared to the same month of the previous year; consequently, the natural decrease of 1,672 people in September was 20% lower than a year earlier.

In January-September 2019, some 2,079 couples were married, significantly (20% or 8,736 couples) more compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, ksh.hu notes.