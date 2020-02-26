More Hungarian 25-34-year-olds living with parents

Nicholas Pongratz

After a few years of stagnation, the proportion of relatively young Hungarian people living with their parents in the same household has increased significantly according to Eurostat’s updated database, says G7.hu.

Some 42.2% of Hungarians aged between 25 and 34 live in the same household as their parents, which is about one and a half times the EU average.

According to 2018 data, the proportion of Hungarian people living with their parents increased by 1.5 percentage points in one year.

Across the EU countries, the proportion of the 25-34 age group living with their parents is highest in the Mediterranean and Eastern Member States, particularly in Croatia, where it is more than 60%. It is followed by Greece and Slovakia, but both are well below the 60% mark, G7.hu adds.