Moody’s Leaves Hungary Rating Unchanged

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Ratings agency Moody’s decided to leave Hungary’s sovereign rating unchanged at Baa3, with a stable outlook, with no further reviews scheduled for this year, news site vg.hu reports.
Moody’s held its previous review of Hungary in May, with no rating upgrade then either.
The last time the agency decided to update Hungary’s rating was in November 2016, when it was changed from Ba1 to Baa3, lifting Hungary above the investment grade threshold.
At the beginning of the year, both S&P and Fitch decided to upgrade Hungary to BBB with a stable outlook.
scroll for moreall times CET
DVM group
WING
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben