Moody’s Leaves Hungary Rating Unchanged

BBJ

Ratings agency Moody’s decided to leave Hungary’s sovereign rating unchanged at Baa3, with a stable outlook, with no further reviews scheduled for this year, news site vg.hu reports.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Moody’s held its previous review of Hungary in May, with no rating upgrade then either.

The last time the agency decided to update Hungary’s rating was in November 2016, when it was changed from Ba1 to Baa3, lifting Hungary above the investment grade threshold.

At the beginning of the year, both S&P and Fitch decided to upgrade Hungary to BBB with a stable outlook.