Moody’s affirms Hungary’s Baa3 ratings; maintains stable outlook

BBJ

Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed the government of Hungary’s long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings at Baa3. Concurrently, the government’s senior unsecured shelf rating of (P)Baa3 has been affirmed, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The rating outlook remains stable.

Robust growth will continue into 2020, although the economy faces a number of short- and medium-term challenges, the agency says. Moody’s expects that the near-term growth outlook for Hungary remains strong, forecasting real GDP growth of 4.3% in 2018 and 3.4% in 2019.

Recent announcements of large-scale foreign direct investment, mainly in the automotive sector, will have a positive growth impact over the coming years during the construction phase, but also beyond when export capacities come on stream. Moody’s also expects that the anticipated reduction in the size of future EU funds for Hungary will have a negative effect on the long-term growth outlook beyond 2020.

The authorities remain committed to gradual fiscal consolidation, but the debt burden stays at elevated levels. In Moody’s view the Hungarian authorities’ continued commitment to maintaining general government fiscal deficits below 3% of GDP is a credit strength.

In addition, the ongoing reduction in the foreign-currency share of the government’s debt burden reduces the vulnerability of Hungary’s credit profile to adverse exchange rate movements, such as during the most recent episode of emerging market turmoil that started in April 2018.

Hungary faces a sizable structural fiscal deficit, which underscores the pro-cyclical nature of its fiscal policy. According to the EC’s Autumn forecast, Hungary’s structural deficit will deteriorate further in 2018 to around 3.8% of potential GDP, from an estimated deficit of around 3.4% in 2017.

Overall there is a supportive institutional capacity, but some gaps constrain policy credibility, according to Moody’s. The stable outlook reflects its view that the risks to Hungary’s credit profile are balanced. Robust growth will support the authorities’ gradual fiscal consolidation and debt reduction path, but upside risks are limited.

Hungary has reduced vulnerabilities related to external and government liquidity risks, which provides a buffer to manage potential headwinds from periods of global financial market volatility.

In a related rating action, Moody’s has also affirmed the National Bank of Hungary’s (MNB) long-term issuer and senior unsecured shelf program ratings at Baa3 and (P)Baa3, respectively. The Republic of Hungary is legally responsible for the payments on MNB’s bonds. The outlook on the rating remains stable, in line with the outlook assigned to the government’s rating.

Hungary’s long-term foreign-currency bond and deposit ceilings remain unchanged at Baa1 and Baa3, respectively. The short-term foreign-currency bond and deposit ceilings remain unchanged at P-2 and P-3, respectively.

Finally, Hungary’s long-term local-currency bond and deposit ceilings also remain unchanged at Baa1, Moody’s concludes.